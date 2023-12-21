David A. Hyman Sells 19,876 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Netflix Trading Down 1.2 %

Netflix stock opened at $489.27 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $500.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $440.56 and its 200-day moving average is $427.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $574,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.42.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

