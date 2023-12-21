Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Major Shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp Buys 321,466 Shares of Stock

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 321,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $6,429,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 816,166 shares in the company, valued at $16,323,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Peru Ltd Intercorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 9th, Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 482,199 shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,643,980.00.

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of IFS stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.17). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $418.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 15.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.90 price objective on the stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

