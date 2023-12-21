David B. Burritt Sells 252,458 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United States Steel Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of X stock opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on X. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United States Steel

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 381.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 173,480 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 424.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd lifted its position in United States Steel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,386,000 after buying an additional 1,163,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in United States Steel by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.