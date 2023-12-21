Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,660 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPM. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 92.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

RPM International Stock Down 1.6 %

RPM International stock opened at $110.93 on Thursday. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.56.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at $107,272,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM International Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

