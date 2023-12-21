Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Down 2.5%

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $39.00. Approximately 637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Partners in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $823.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05.

Shares of Steel Partners are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 9th. The 12500-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, January 9th.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $492.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

