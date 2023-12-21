Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.28. 760,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,931,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UEC. TD Securities lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $228,417.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 792,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 59.4% in the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 21,427,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,353,000 after buying an additional 7,987,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 5,187.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,261,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,395,000 after buying an additional 7,123,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after buying an additional 4,049,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after buying an additional 3,683,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 200.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,781,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after buying an additional 2,523,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

