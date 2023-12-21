MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading Down 1.9%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.21 and last traded at $58.45. Approximately 9,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 527,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.58.

MLTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 67,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $3,887,098.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,435,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,512,083.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 89.1% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 94,250 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,999 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $310,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,640,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

