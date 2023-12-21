Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Up 6%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.87. 17,065,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 55,624,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of ($1.73) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 151.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.
