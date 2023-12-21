Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Up 6%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.87. 17,065,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 55,624,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Nikola Stock Down 8.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of ($1.73) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 151.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

About Nikola

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nikola by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.