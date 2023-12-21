Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Down 1.2%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.04 and last traded at $26.24. 35,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 561,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Vita Coco Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.13.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Vita Coco’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,851,492.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,851,492.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 28,200 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $793,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,141,976 shares of company stock worth $114,372,088 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,955,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,910,000 after purchasing an additional 108,844 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

