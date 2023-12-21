EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 1.7%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.89 and last traded at $17.00. 86,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,041,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EHang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

EHang Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $917.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 235.31% and a negative net margin of 445.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in EHang by 290.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of EHang by 60.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

