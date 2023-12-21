Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.48

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.48 and last traded at $114.46, with a volume of 10206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average of $95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrett Business Services

In other news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby bought 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.05 per share, with a total value of $29,884.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,594.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

