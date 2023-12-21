Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Down 1.1%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.77. 1,245,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,110,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 489.06%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 235.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 44.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

