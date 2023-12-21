Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) & East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Head to Head Survey

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank7 and East West Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank7 0 1 1 0 2.50 East West Bancorp 0 0 9 0 3.00

Bank7 currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.24%. East West Bancorp has a consensus target price of $73.55, indicating a potential upside of 3.97%. Given East West Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Bank7.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bank7 pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East West Bancorp pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank7 has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Bank7 is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

25.4% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of East West Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Bank7 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of East West Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bank7 has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank7 and East West Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank7 30.21% 22.68% 2.13% East West Bancorp 33.62% 19.98% 1.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank7 and East West Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank7 $81.69 million 3.13 $29.64 million $3.85 7.22 East West Bancorp $2.62 billion 3.81 $1.13 billion $8.86 7.98

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank7. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Bank7 on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank7

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial lending services; consumer lending services to individuals for personal and household purposes comprising residential real estate loans and mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans. It operates through a network of full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits. The company's loan products include mortgage and home equity, commercial and residential real estate, working capital lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, affordable housing loans, asset-based lending, asset-backed finance, project finance, and equipment financing, as well as financing services to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Asia. It also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk hedging services; and mobile and online banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.