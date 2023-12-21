NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Stock Price Down 1.2%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 479,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,134,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a current ratio of 13.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 34,752 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 891,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 14,608 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

