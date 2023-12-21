Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $34,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $950.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $955.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $941.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

