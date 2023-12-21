Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 35,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 365,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Get Xencor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on XNCR

Xencor Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $59.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Xencor by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 3.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 57.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Xencor by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 0.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 155,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.