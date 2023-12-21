Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Down 3.9%

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.33 and last traded at $45.63. 670,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,540,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Nextracker in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

