Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) vs. YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Critical Review

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) and YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edible Garden and YaSheng Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden $11.55 million 0.28 -$12.45 million ($12.27) -0.05 YaSheng Group $18.59 million 0.36 $5.31 million N/A N/A

YaSheng Group has higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

11.5% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Edible Garden shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Edible Garden and YaSheng Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden -68.64% -368.17% -93.96% YaSheng Group 29.57% 2.27% 2.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Edible Garden and YaSheng Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 YaSheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edible Garden presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,152.24%. Given Edible Garden’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than YaSheng Group.

Risk and Volatility

Edible Garden has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YaSheng Group has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

YaSheng Group beats Edible Garden on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts. The company's products include cotton, corns, barley, wheat, flax, and alfalfa; vegetables comprising onions, potatoes, beet, and peas; fruits, including apples, pears, and apricots; specialty crops consisting of hops, wolfberries, cumin, hemp, and liquorices; seeds, such as black melon, sunflower, corn, hemp, and flax seeds; and eggs. It also provides construction materials, such as cement; and designs, develops, and markets new technologies related to agriculture and genetic biology. The company sells its products to food processors, supermarkets, and wholesale stores through distributors, as well as to direct customers. YaSheng Group exports its products. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Lanzhou, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2015, YaSheng Group is a subsidiary of Gansu Yasheng Salt Chemical Industrial Group, Ltd.

