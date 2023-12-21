Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Stock Price Down 1%

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.23 and last traded at $29.34. Approximately 307,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,830,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 189.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
