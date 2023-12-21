Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Stock Price Down 1%

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.23 and last traded at $29.34. Approximately 307,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,830,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Uranium ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 189.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.