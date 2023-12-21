Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 16,989 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.21% of PulteGroup worth $34,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.94.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $102.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $105.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average of $80.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

