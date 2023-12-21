Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $34.42 Million Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 928,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,473 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $34,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 216.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 17.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter worth $2,213,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 9.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.7 %

OZK opened at $49.85 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OZK

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.