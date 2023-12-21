Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 2.4%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 38,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 402,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Tuya Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Tuya

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Tuya by 29.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Tuya by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

