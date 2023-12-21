Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.33

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 12456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFST. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Business First Bancshares Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $605.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $799,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 631.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 41.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

