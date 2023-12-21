Tsg7 A. Management Llc Sells 1,293,926 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $37,963,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of BROS opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.39. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $41.44.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.19 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BROS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after buying an additional 2,578,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 32.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 773,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,549,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,861,000.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.