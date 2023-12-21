KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Stock Price Up 26.3%

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 26.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 220,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 74,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

