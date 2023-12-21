iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.20

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.20 and last traded at $49.17, with a volume of 13737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $742.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 399.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.