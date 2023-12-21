Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.09

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.09 and last traded at $78.89, with a volume of 24888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.11.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.32.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $104.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.58 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $743,315.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,773 shares of company stock worth $1,672,134. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFIN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

