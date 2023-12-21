Contrasting Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Color Star Technology and Lincoln Educational Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.47 -$37.85 million N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services $348.29 million 0.88 $12.63 million $0.91 10.68

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.5% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Color Star Technology has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Color Star Technology and Lincoln Educational Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus price target of $10.63, indicating a potential upside of 9.31%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and Lincoln Educational Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services 7.56% 9.93% 4.90%

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats Color Star Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

(Get Free Report)

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising s licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, and aesthetics; and information technology programs. The company operates schools under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and other brand names. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

