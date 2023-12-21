Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $45.97 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00004728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $45.97 million and $263,902.86 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,757,768 coins and its circulating supply is 22,103,018 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,757,768 with 22,103,018 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.07459904 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $247,086.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.