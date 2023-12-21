Financial Comparison: National Grid (NYSE:NGG) versus Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS)

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) and National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kodiak Gas Services and National Grid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 6 0 2.86 National Grid 0 1 4 0 2.80

Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus price target of $23.29, suggesting a potential upside of 19.35%. Given Kodiak Gas Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kodiak Gas Services is more favorable than National Grid.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

23.5% of Kodiak Gas Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of National Grid shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and National Grid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Gas Services $707.91 million 2.13 $106.26 million N/A N/A National Grid $26.31 billion 1.89 $9.40 billion N/A N/A

National Grid has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Gas Services.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and National Grid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A National Grid N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Kodiak Gas Services pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. National Grid pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Summary

Kodiak Gas Services beats National Grid on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Frontier TopCo, Inc. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Frontier Topco Partnership, L.P.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales. The UK Electricity Distribution segment offers electricity distribution services in Midlands, and South West of England and South Wales. The UK Electricity System Operator segment provides balancing services for supply and demand of electricity on Great Britain's electricity transmission system; and acts as an agent on behalf of transmission operators. The New England segment offers electricity and gas distribution, and electricity transmission services in New England. The New York segment provides electricity and gas distribution, and electricity transmission services in New York. The National Grid Ventures segment provides transmission services through electricity interconnectors and LNG importation at the Isle of Grain, as well as sale of renewables projects. The Other segment engages in the leasing and sale of commercial property, as well as insurance activities in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

