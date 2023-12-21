Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.71 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $588.83 million and $160.62 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001614 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00102354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00024519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00020235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005597 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 829,276,605 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

