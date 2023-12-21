Syscoin Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. Syscoin has a total market cap of $97.15 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,991.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.53 or 0.00528573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00113822 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00020963 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 738,478,764 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.