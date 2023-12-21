CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0538

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $43.38 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05310497 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $2,546,555.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

