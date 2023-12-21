Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.920-2.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PK opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.22.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -222.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.80.

View Our Latest Report on PK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.