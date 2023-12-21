Nano (XNO) Trading 14.2% Lower This Week

Nano (XNO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Nano has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002480 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $145.36 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,991.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00160258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.53 or 0.00528573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.63 or 0.00399230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00046728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00113822 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000634 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

