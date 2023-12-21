Galxe (GAL) Market Cap Hits $175.76 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $175.76 million and approximately $24.45 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Galxe has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Galxe token can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00004201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000825 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Galxe Profile
Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,097,997 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.
Buying and Selling Galxe
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.
