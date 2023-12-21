NULS Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. NULS has a total market cap of $23.73 million and $5.16 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 125,848,809 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

