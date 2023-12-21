TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in TC Energy by 197.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $39.17 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $45.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of -652.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,583.33%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

