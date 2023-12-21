Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $203,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.13.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $125.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.83. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

