Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $772,000 in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in WD-40 during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in WD-40 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of WDFC opened at $236.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.84 and its 200 day moving average is $213.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $158.60 and a 12-month high of $245.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98 and a beta of -0.09.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 68.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

