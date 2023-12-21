Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Littelfuse by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $261.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.25. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $211.16 and a one year high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

