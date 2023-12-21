Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 20.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after buying an additional 48,040 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR opened at $55.48 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 48.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. BNP Paribas cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

