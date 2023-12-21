Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,875 AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $457,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 846,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,601,000 after buying an additional 101,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 790,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,848,000 after buying an additional 34,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $126.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.59. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.04 and a fifty-two week high of $143.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.91 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVAV

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.