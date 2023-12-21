Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

