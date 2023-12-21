Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average of $69.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock valued at $17,647,573. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,229,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,410,412,000 after purchasing an additional 305,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after acquiring an additional 282,292 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,684 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

