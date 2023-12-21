Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $338.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equitrans Midstream

About Equitrans Midstream

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.