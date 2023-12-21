Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Director Murray Stahl Acquires 9 Shares

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) Director Murray Stahl acquired 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,597.23 per share, with a total value of $14,375.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 198,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,984,668.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 18th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,602.37 per share, with a total value of $4,807.11.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,609.20 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,266.21 and a 12 month high of $2,600.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,707.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,655.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

