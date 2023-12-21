Matthew Rubinger Sells 3,097 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 3,097 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DIBS stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

