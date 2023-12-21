Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.43.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.42. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $82.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock valued at $17,647,573. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.