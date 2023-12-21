Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $14,835.00 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,978 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $14,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at $41,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $25,230.32.

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 155.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

