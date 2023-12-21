Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $14,835.00 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBYGet Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,978 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $14,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at $41,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 18th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $25,230.32.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 155.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

